

Afroza Naznin Shumi





Fuchka



Ingredients:

For dough:

1 and 1/2 cups plain flour

1 tbsp semolina

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp Talmakhana

Oil for deep fry

For stuffing:

. 200 grams dried peas

. 1 cup diced large boiled potato

. 1 tbsp roasted cumin powder

Recipe

. 4 finely sliced green chillies

. Coriander leaves chopped

. Black salt

. Salt





For Tamarind water:

. 50 gram tamarind

. 1 tsp fried cumin powder

.4 dried red chillies

. 2 tsp sugar or to taste

. Salt

. black salt (optional)

Also need:

Round cookie cutter





Method:

1.First soak Talmakhana in water for 10-15 minutes, then dissolve salt with Talmakhana's water, flour and semolina. Knead properly and make smooth dough.

2. Divide the dough 6 equal balls and roll ball into flat thin bread.

3. Now cut the bread with cookie cutter. Roll rest of balls same way.

4. Place fry pan on medium heat. Don't make oil too hot. Fry the fuchka shells on medium heat otherwise the shells won't be crisp.

5. Soak peas over night and boil with salt.

6. Drain peas and mix potato, roasted cumin, chillies, coriander, onion and black salt.

7. Soak tamarind half hour with one cup water. Fry the chillies and crush them.

8. Add crushed chillies, salt, cumin powder and sugar in tamarind water.

9. Now make hole in fuchka shells and insert peas stuffing there. Make 8-10 of them and serve in a plate along with tamarind water.





Chotpoti

Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups dried white peas

4-5 small potatoes

4-5 boiled eggs

2 tbsp chat masala

2 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp ginger powder

1/2 sliced medium size onion

1/2 finely sliced medium size onion

4 finely green chillies chopped (chilli habanero/ bombai morich preferrable)

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

Coriander leaves chopped

1/2 tsp turmeric

Salt

2 tbsp oil

12 fuska shells(optional)

For Tamarind water:

50 gram tamarind

1 tbsp roasted cumin powder

4 roasted dry chillies

1 tbsp sugar

Salt

Black salt (optional)



Method:

1. Soak dried peas at least 4 hours or overnight and wash well.

2. Cut potato in middle and wash it.

3. Boil peas and potato together with turmeric and 2tsp salt till it becomes tender (I prefer to use pressure cooker to boil peas, less time consumes).

4. Soak tamarind half hour with one cup water. Crush the roasted dry chillies and add crushed chillies, salt, cumin powder and sugar in tamarind water.

5. Mash boiled potato and mix with boiled peas.

6. Heat oil and fry sliced onion till it becomes soft.

7. Add ginger, garlic, chilli powder, chat masala and cook it oil is separated. Add boiled potato and peas mix in it.

8. Add water if needed and cook till it becomes thick gravy or becomes your desire thickness.

9. Take a serving bowl and serve pea and potato mix with 1 chopped egg, cucumber, chilli, onion, 2 fuska crushed and tamarind water. Afroza Naznin Shumi is a renowned culinary artiste, popular TV presenter, food columnist, a BTEB certified trainer & assessor. "Shumi's Kitchen is her own Catering & Training Institute, and she also operates a Face Book page and YouTube channel named "Afroza Naznin- Shumi's Kitchen".