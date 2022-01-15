Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022
Winter’s food festivity now @ Online

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Uber launches in Rangpur; expands business to all 8 divisions of Bangladesh. Armanur Rahman, Head of Uber, Bangladesh and East Asia in front of driver partners of Uber Moto, Rangpur.

In winter, we all spend our days in a kind of festivity where food is the main focus of this festivity of Bengalis. Exotic foods like pasta-pizza are now added to a variety of local dishes including pitha, khichuri, biriyani. HungryNaki, the country's leading food tech company, has come up with all the fun of food through their 'Chorom Sheat E Gorom Offer' campaign. This special campaign started on January 6 and will continue till January 19.
Mashrur Hassan Mim, CMO of HungryNaki, said, "Imagine a winter day in your childhood when the day started with Patishapta, Bread with meat curry in the evening, Chitoi Peetha with Bhartas and so many more! These are some of the most unique food experiences of Bengali culture. Now, our food culture has been enriched with new global tastes entering our cuisine. But, our traditional tastes are intact and ever-evolving. Celebrating this unique food landscape, this time HungryNaki is bringing the campaign to promote the winter season with food."
For this special Campaign HungryNaki has lined up Flash Hour, Mystery Box, Double Taka Vouchers, 50 per cent Offers on Restaurants, and Payment Partner Offers. The user with the highest order value during the campaign period will win a Cox's Bazar Getaway for two.  


Winter's food festivity now @ Online
