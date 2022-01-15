Winter’s food festivity now @ Online



Mashrur Hassan Mim, CMO of HungryNaki, said, "Imagine a winter day in your childhood when the day started with Patishapta, Bread with meat curry in the evening, Chitoi Peetha with Bhartas and so many more! These are some of the most unique food experiences of Bengali culture. Now, our food culture has been enriched with new global tastes entering our cuisine. But, our traditional tastes are intact and ever-evolving. Celebrating this unique food landscape, this time HungryNaki is bringing the campaign to promote the winter season with food."

For this special Campaign HungryNaki has lined up Flash Hour, Mystery Box, Double Taka Vouchers, 50 per cent Offers on Restaurants, and Payment Partner Offers. The user with the highest order value during the campaign period will win a Cox's Bazar Getaway for two.













