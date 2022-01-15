Video
New Year discount offer @ Brothers Furniture

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Life & Style Desk





In Celebration of New Year, Brothers Furniture will have 5 to 15% discount throughout the month of January for any purchase.
Alhaz Habibur Rahman The chairman of Brothers furniture ltd. recently announced this discount offer from Brothers Furniture Baridhara Corporate Office conference room.
Sharifuzzaman Sarkar, Director of Brothers Furniture ltd, Md. Monirul Islam Bokshi, Head of Marketing and Sales of Brothers Furniture ltd & other officers were present there.
This offer will be available until January 31st on all outlets throughout Bangladesh including Dhaka, and will be applicable on all home & office furniture's. Customers will get this offer for buying through the e-commerce site www.brothersfurniture.com.bd for the convenience of ordering from home.



