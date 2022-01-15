

KhaasFood, SMC to work on food safety

The companies came to an agreement recently to expand the awareness campaign on expand organic food demand, said a news release from Khaasfood on Monday.

Khaasfood CEO Habibul Mustafa Arman and SMC general manager Khandaker Shamim Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of respective sides at later' head office in Banani of the capital.

SMC chief financial officer Abul Bashir Khan, general manager Mohammod Abdur Rouf and manager Md Sazzad Hossain were present on the occasion. From Khaas Food, Director Saimum Hossain and chief operating officer Tauhidul Islam joined the meeting.

Officials said the initiative would help raise awareness among the people of the country about adulterated food products as well as expand the market for organic and safe food products and make a variety of healthy food items available to all.









