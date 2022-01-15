Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

KhaasFood, SMC to work on food safety

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Life & Style Desk

KhaasFood, SMC to work on food safety

KhaasFood, SMC to work on food safety

Online marketplace - KhaasFood (khaasfood.com) will work with Social Marketing Company (SMC) to raise public awareness on safe food.
The companies came to an agreement recently to expand the awareness campaign on expand organic food demand, said a news release from Khaasfood on Monday.
Khaasfood CEO Habibul Mustafa Arman and SMC general manager Khandaker Shamim Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of respective sides at later' head office in Banani of the capital.
SMC chief financial officer Abul Bashir Khan, general manager Mohammod Abdur Rouf and manager Md Sazzad Hossain were present on the occasion. From Khaas Food, Director Saimum Hossain and chief operating officer Tauhidul Islam joined the meeting.
Officials said the initiative would help raise awareness among the people of the country about adulterated food products as well as expand the market for organic and safe food products and make a variety of healthy food items available to all.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Winter’s food festivity now @ Online
New shirts collection in Bird’s Eye
New Year discount offer @ Brothers Furniture
KhaasFood, SMC to work on food safety
Winter attire to match saree
Recipe
WCAB arranges workshop on “Cooking”


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft