

Maheen Khan, Designer, Studio Mayasir

The jacket you pair with your saree can make or break your total look. It is essential that you take special care in choosing your saree jackets.

Winter attire to match saree

Give it a modern twist by pairing it with some edgy style. With an embroidered jacket, Skin-fit trousers, sheer cape or a blouse with unconventional styling and work you can have an exceptional look every time.

Make heads turn at evening galas, theme parties and high-fashion events with this trend inspired by classic fusion. Pair the saree with gorgeous blouses that flaunt arresting necklines, sleeves.

"Our Style essentials will keep you ready for any mood or occasion. Check out cropped jackets, trousers and capes to pair up with your saree for that ultra-glam aura," said renowned designer Maheen Khan.

Stylish winter attire could present you even more gorgeously with your traditional saree.











