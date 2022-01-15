Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Winter attire to match saree

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Farhana Naznin

Maheen Khan, Designer, Studio Mayasir

Maheen Khan, Designer, Studio Mayasir

There is a common saying that without saree, Bengali women are incomplete. It is true. Saree is the most favourite attire of every Bangladeshi woman. Saree is not an independent outfit. In winter, when you get out of home with just saree, you need something to give you warmth from the cold. So you have to choose winter dress carefully, so that it can match the saree.
The jacket you pair with your saree can make or break your total look. It is essential that you take special care in choosing your saree jackets.
Winter attire to match saree

Winter attire to match saree

As winter attire it is a formal choice to add a touch of high style with your saree bolero jackets. A simple experimentation on these can give you the most dynamic looks.
Give it a modern twist by pairing it with some edgy style. With an embroidered jacket, Skin-fit trousers, sheer cape or a blouse with unconventional styling and work you can have an exceptional look every time.
Make heads turn at evening galas, theme parties and high-fashion events with this trend inspired by classic fusion. Pair the saree with gorgeous blouses that flaunt arresting necklines, sleeves.  
"Our Style essentials will keep you ready for any mood or occasion. Check out cropped jackets, trousers and capes to pair up with your saree for that ultra-glam aura," said renowned designer Maheen Khan.
Stylish winter attire could present you even more gorgeously with your traditional saree.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Winter’s food festivity now @ Online
New shirts collection in Bird’s Eye
New Year discount offer @ Brothers Furniture
KhaasFood, SMC to work on food safety
Winter attire to match saree
Recipe
WCAB arranges workshop on “Cooking”


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft