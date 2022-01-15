Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Be prepared to stay healthy in winter

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Dr. Nazma Akter

Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Although winter comes as no surprise, many of us may not be ready for its arrival. If you are prepared for the hazards of winter, you are more likely to stay safe and healthy when temperatures start to fall.
Winter is the season to boost immune system and nurture our body. Eating nourished warm food, sleeping well and staying active are some important aspects to keep one healthy during winters.
Healthy Diet
Eating a well-balanced diet including whole grains, lean meats, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts and seeds, herbs and spices as well as plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables are essential to the boost immune system. We can also have an optimum intake of foods rich in vitamin C, as it helps to strengthen our immune system and to keep our body healthy.
Exercise
Physical activity is an important aspect to keep one fit throughout the winter. Daily routine of yoga or any form of physical activity will help to keep you warm and boosts the immune system improving defense against seasonal ailments like flu and colds.
Skin Trouble
Damaged skin is one of the perils of winter. Cold weather damages skin resulting in dry and itchy skin, chapped lips, and cracked heels. Skin care in winter is a must include moisturizing, applying sun protection creams and increasing intake of water.
Water
Drink required amount of water every day and stay hydrated. Water helps to clean our system and remove toxins, carry nutrients to the body cells and help balance body fluid.
Get the right amount of sleep
Sleep is like the fuel that recharges your batteries. You need to have enough sleep to keep your body charged. An average person needs around 6-8 hours of sleep per night. Not getting enough sleep, will make your body extremely vulnerable to illness. A good amount of sleep helps to keep the body's immune system healthy, eliminates stress hormone cortical and burns calories.
Wash your hands frequently
Washing your hands regularly with soap and water will clean your hands from germs and help you protect yourself from respiratory infections and viruses. For those instances where you can't get soap and water, keep a bottle of hand sanitizer close-by to make sure you don't have to compromise.
Be prepared to stay healthy in winter

Be prepared to stay healthy in winter

Checkup your health regularly
Winter season precautions include keeping a check on health conditions by opting for a regular health checkup. As cold weather triggers health problems like asthma, flu, sore throat, painful joints, and increased risk of heart attacks as low temperature makes blood pressure to rise and puts more pressure on heart. Preventive health checkup is best way beat the winter diseases and to enjoy good health even in the chilled weather.
Quit smoking
Smoking makes individual susceptible towards respiratory infections in winter hence one should quit smoking.
Vitamin D
Go outdoor and soak in the warm sun, our body requires vitamin D - which is essential for maintaining health and immunity, Vitamin D is also required to regulate the mood.
Clothing
Wear woolen clothes to keep you warm when you go out.
Now is the time to think about winter season health prevention, only if you want to avoid being sick and to avoid antibiotics and other drugs, follow above mentioned tips to have safe and a healthy winter.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Be prepared to stay healthy in winter
As DU teachers, all three sisters bring rare pride for women
Skin care tips for winter
‘Divas on the rise’ - a work-life balanced session held
Nazia a shining light in ICT field
Safety of girls and gender equality for sustainable development
Physical, mental torture on 88.8 pc children at educational institutions  
Multifaceted woman Afroza


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft