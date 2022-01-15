Be prepared to stay healthy in winter



Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Winter is the season to boost immune system and nurture our body. Eating nourished warm food, sleeping well and staying active are some important aspects to keep one healthy during winters.

Healthy Diet

Eating a well-balanced diet including whole grains, lean meats, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts and seeds, herbs and spices as well as plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables are essential to the boost immune system. We can also have an optimum intake of foods rich in vitamin C, as it helps to strengthen our immune system and to keep our body healthy.

Exercise

Physical activity is an important aspect to keep one fit throughout the winter. Daily routine of yoga or any form of physical activity will help to keep you warm and boosts the immune system improving defense against seasonal ailments like flu and colds.

Skin Trouble

Damaged skin is one of the perils of winter. Cold weather damages skin resulting in dry and itchy skin, chapped lips, and cracked heels. Skin care in winter is a must include moisturizing, applying sun protection creams and increasing intake of water.

Water

Drink required amount of water every day and stay hydrated. Water helps to clean our system and remove toxins, carry nutrients to the body cells and help balance body fluid.

Get the right amount of sleep

Sleep is like the fuel that recharges your batteries. You need to have enough sleep to keep your body charged. An average person needs around 6-8 hours of sleep per night. Not getting enough sleep, will make your body extremely vulnerable to illness. A good amount of sleep helps to keep the body's immune system healthy, eliminates stress hormone cortical and burns calories.

Wash your hands frequently

Washing your hands regularly with soap and water will clean your hands from germs and help you protect yourself from respiratory infections and viruses. For those instances where you can't get soap and water, keep a bottle of hand sanitizer close-by to make sure you don't have to compromise.

Be prepared to stay healthy in winter

Winter season precautions include keeping a check on health conditions by opting for a regular health checkup. As cold weather triggers health problems like asthma, flu, sore throat, painful joints, and increased risk of heart attacks as low temperature makes blood pressure to rise and puts more pressure on heart. Preventive health checkup is best way beat the winter diseases and to enjoy good health even in the chilled weather.

Quit smoking

Smoking makes individual susceptible towards respiratory infections in winter hence one should quit smoking.

Vitamin D

Go outdoor and soak in the warm sun, our body requires vitamin D - which is essential for maintaining health and immunity, Vitamin D is also required to regulate the mood.

Clothing

Wear woolen clothes to keep you warm when you go out.

