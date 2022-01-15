As DU teachers, all three sisters bring rare pride for women

They are the three sisters. But, one more identity shines them that they all are the teachers of Dhaka University (DU) which is eventually a burning emblem of women empowerment. Being the teachers of highest educational institution in the country, they even bring pride for all the women.

The three sisters are Upoma Kabir, Shoily Kabir and Mithra Kabir. All are the teachers of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of DU.

Their father Ahmed Kabir was also a teacher of the university and mother Nilufar Begum was a teacher of Dhaka City College.

Upoma said, "We have experience to see eminent educationalists from our childhood and we had a wish to become like them. For this, we three sisters come into the teaching profession. My father was also a teacher of Bengali department and my mother used to give lesson on literature."

Her sister Mithra said though their parents were the teachers of literature, she decided to study in science because she had an attraction on math and physics.

She was also an artiste of Chayanat. She received award in star search competition in 2004 as well.

Their another sister Shoily said, "My mother always told us that modern people should study in modern subject. She (mother) was far sighted." She said, "I got the entry result of Dhaka University after taking admission in medical. Later, I got admitted to Computer Science Department of DU as I thought that it was my own place".

But, the story of Upoma is little different from her two sisters. She was admitted to the Department of Theoretical Physics of Dhaka University in 1992.

Upoma said earlier technical education was not so much important. All thought that economics, literature and math are the good subjects, she added.

She said, "My uncle was a professor of physics and a Kali Naryan Scholar.

For this, my mother thought that a good student is a student of science".

Upoma said, "My father was very broad minded and his thought was that a person can expose himself through his full independence".

The three sisters informed that they got chances to be admitted to the medical and BUET. But they decided to study in Dhaka University.

They all extended their gratitude to their parents and said it was possible only for them. They were their strength to grow up themselves in such way, they said.

Upoma said every parent love their children. "But few of them, could become friend of their children. And our parent is our friend," she added. -BSS

















