

Skin care tips for winter

Exfoliation cleans your skin and makes it healthier.

Hydrating mask

Hydrating masks are available in the market. But homemade masks can work wonders.

Where yoghurt can act as an exfoliating agent and honey can act as a hydrating agent is a good option. And these are easily available anywhere you go. To make this a scrub, add some coarsely ground walnut, it's great for the skin and the rough granules will help scrub away dead skin cells.

Hydrating honey face pack mist

A quick way to hydrate your skin when on the go is face mist. There is a face mist available for every skin type. This is the best way to hydrate your skin. It is compact and works very easily. You just have to spray all over your face and let that hydrate your face cells.

A DIY option is to use 1 part of apple cider vinegar for 3 parts of water and put it in a spray bottle. Spraying your face with this each morning helps avoid breakouts, maintains the pH levels of your skin and removes toxins from your face.

Face masks

These are face shaped masks soaked in a serum that has a nutrition-packed solution. These are ready to use face masks. If you have 15 minutes in your schedule to spare, that is all you need to use these masks. Take them out and fit them on your face and stay like that for 15-20 minutes.

Sleeping pack

The best part about this product is that you don't have to devote any extra time for this mask.

It hydrates your skin deeply and you have to use it only once a week and if you have healthy skin, still use it ones a month. It refreshes your skin completely in the morning.

BB cream

The new no makeup look is so in these days which is good because then you can avoid using all the chemicals on your face. Winter is a good season for your skin, apart from all the dryness and dead skin.

This is a season when you can revive your skin and avoid all the products that make your skin look less oily but have a drastic effect on your skin in the later stages.

This is where BB cream comes into the picture. This is a foundation based cream that also moisturizes your skin and gives it an even tone. This way you don't have to waste your energy and time applying makeup.

Eye cream

Not just for winters, this is a skin care product that you can use on a daily basis. The skin around our eyes is more prone to dryness since the skin is more sensitive in that area.

This not only moistens the skin but also relaxes the nerves around. A thin layer around your skin will make your skin refreshed till morning.



















