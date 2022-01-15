‘Divas on the rise’ - a work-life balanced session held

Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:54 PM
Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Women\'s Own Desk

PaperFly, the country's largest tech-enabled logistic network, has organized a knowledge-sharing session on psycho-social issues for female staff.
In the session titled 'Divas on the Rise" held recently, there were discussions related to different issues of health, work-life, and sometimes even about the personal matters, said a news release. Paperfly arranges sessions for female colleagues every quarter, internally named "FlyDivas".
Ecom Express Co-Founder Manju Dhawan was the Chief Guest while Mindshare Bangladesh Executive Director Tusnuva Ahmed and BRAC Bank Senior Vice President Samina Amin were present as honorable Guest speakers.
Paperfly Human Resource Manager- Nasima Ahmed, Assistant Manager- Abida Chowdhury were also present in the meeting conducted by Market Communication's Assistant Manager Mosharat Ahmed Mehek.
At the session, the speakers' motivated girls for taking a stand for themselves, develop communication among co-workers, push limits to bring out the best version of themselves.
Ecom Express Co-Founder Ms. Manju Dhawan said "There should be no word as a challenge. We should have the willpower that we can do everything."'
Samina D. Amin said, "Life is all about prioritizing your wishes". "We need to recharge ourselves to keep ourselves driving", she added.
From the long-time agency career, Tusnuva Ahmed said "Professional and personal lives are like a see-saw. If one gets affected the other will have the impact."
Being the strongest and fastest tech-bound doorstep delivery network, Paperfly is also setting examples by breaking stereotypes about the women workforce in the logistics industry. Even they have multiple female riders and delivery officers in operations.


