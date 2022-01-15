

Nazia a shining light in ICT field

Talking about her journey Nazia said "the beginning of my professional career was not an easy one. When I joined in my profession in 2007, the male female ratio in ICT real concern area for me which would made the workplace uncomfortable for any girl. But over the years things had been changed. Now we have more than 40per cent female in our organization." Pointing at the worldwide statistics in STEM she added "still worldwide females are lagging behind in subjects like Math, Engineering and Technology. But due to our government's initiatives on girls' education and ICT, things are improving rapidly. And in this rate Bangladesh will soon be a model in South Asia for increased female participation in STEM-related education and careers."

Nazia is an ICT specialist and intrapreneur with over 13 years of experience in the field. She specializes in project management, business analysis, and digital health services in the field of information technology. She is also a Certified Project Management Professional. She earned this prestigious Project Management Professional (PMP) certification in 2011. She has experience in large-scale ICT and e-health initiatives. She has worked on several nationally significant ICT initiatives, particularly in e-Governance, which is designed to provide services to Bangladesh's masses. Nazia did her Bachelor of Computer Science and Engineering degree from the International University of Business, Agriculture, and Technology (IUBAT), and MBA in Management of Information Systems from the University of Dhaka.

Nazia has played an intrapreneurial role in several projects, and she is one of the pioneers of the country's first psychiatrist and psychologist based, 24/7 available, digital health service for mental health. This initiative received the National ICT Prize (2017) and was a finalist for the APICTA Award (2017), a prominent international award.

"During the COVID-19 Pandemic situation in Bangladesh, the new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with family and friends took place. Adapting to lifestyle changes such as these and managing the fear of contracting the virus became the real challenge for all of us. These events caused stress accompanied with other mental health conditions. Mind Tale is providing emergency counselling support for citizens experiencing distress, frustration and stress caused by the COVID-19 epidemic." said Nazia Akter.

She was involved in masterminding this initiative, which came as a great help for numerous people in the time of such difficulties. Apart from this, she has contributed to several nationally reputed digital healthcare and e-governance projects and has worked with international stakeholders such as DFID, UKAID Axiata, Orascom etc.

It is unavoidable that ICT will infiltrate every aspect of our lives in the not-too-distant future. However, if women, who make up almost half of our population, are excluded from ICT, we will not be able to progress very far as a nation. As a result, we must ensure that more and more females participate in ICT education and select ICT as a career for the sake of the country's development. The government of Bangladesh is already focusing on ICT, and professionals like Nazia can inspire and provide an example for girls and parents who want to pursue careers in ICT.

















