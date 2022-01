I was independent for all the time but just now dependent on you.

All love you for their desire but I love to search fortune for you.

I have dreamt of the ocean but still it's waiting for you.

I see the sun with gloomy clouds but still it wants to shine for you.

I see the blue but it wants to turn crimson for you.

I am so tired from flying but still finding where you are.

All have destiny but my destiny is you.