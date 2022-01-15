My unsung song

I had a song that was never sung

My heart composed it and chanted to the tongue

I planted a sweet kiss to open the box as a key

Nonetheless got the treasures for my misery.



I dreamt, till the last chapter of the book

It was empty and glimpsed like a spook

The book we read were the same

The characters we thought were different in name.



Your hardening soul didn't thaw

My fervent heart molten like volcano

The magmas were rolling out hot, red, orange and yellow.



Your harden psyche ultimately scattered into a storm

While my tearing magmas grew up strong.



Finally, a lesson was taught-

Some dreams never become true

It's my dream of getting you.







