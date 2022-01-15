Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022
Literature

My unsung song

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022
Mahmudur Rahman Khan

I had a song that was never sung
My heart composed it and chanted to the tongue
I planted a sweet kiss to open the box as a key
Nonetheless got the treasures for my misery.

I dreamt, till the last chapter of the book
It was empty and glimpsed like a spook
The book we read were the same
The characters we thought were different in name.

Your hardening soul didn't thaw
My fervent heart molten like volcano
The magmas were rolling out hot, red, orange and yellow.

Your harden psyche ultimately scattered into a storm
While my tearing magmas grew up strong.

Finally, a lesson was taught-
Some dreams never become true
It's my dream of getting you.


