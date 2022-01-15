Video
Roads Down the Hill

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Mahmudul Hasan Hemal

(i)
All monsoon evenings in the Hill
Are dense, dark and lonely;
Nights sound like silence,
Rivers run like young lady
And dark clouds
Cry like raindrops.

All monsoon evenings are lifelike-
Cloudy, foggy and metaphysically meaningless.


(ii)
Rolling down like morning dew,
I want to climb down with you.
O the lonely mountain,
When the sweet rains rain,
I want to be kept showering
Like a fall or a fountain.


(iii)
Hills are the sweetest among the ladies;
Wearing the greenest Saree
They swim in these monsoon rivers.

I love the Breeze
That blows like a piano
And the darkness
That lightens the stars
And eyes which keep watching
Through the window bars.

Hills are life's most memorable art
That we should see
Before we shake hand and part.
Hills are life's most memorable art
They stand in silence,
And stand in heart.


(iv)
After all these tumult of storms,
Years pass and Life goes on-
Whistling and growling
Like a long-distance locomotive.

The rivers goes dead and dry,
Greeneries down the rivers
Don't have tears  but still they cry.
Tears are dead stars
Twinkling in the distant sky.

Houses stand in the woods
By the hills and greeneries,
Some roads run aimless
And life thrives on.

The poet is a civil servant






