Roads Down the Hill

(i)

All monsoon evenings in the Hill

Are dense, dark and lonely;

Nights sound like silence,

Rivers run like young lady

And dark clouds

Cry like raindrops.



All monsoon evenings are lifelike-

Cloudy, foggy and metaphysically meaningless.





(ii)

Rolling down like morning dew,

I want to climb down with you.

O the lonely mountain,

When the sweet rains rain,

I want to be kept showering

Like a fall or a fountain.





(iii)

Hills are the sweetest among the ladies;

Wearing the greenest Saree

They swim in these monsoon rivers.



I love the Breeze

That blows like a piano

And the darkness

That lightens the stars

And eyes which keep watching

Through the window bars.



Hills are life's most memorable art

That we should see

Before we shake hand and part.

Hills are life's most memorable art

They stand in silence,

And stand in heart.





(iv)

After all these tumult of storms,

Years pass and Life goes on-

Whistling and growling

Like a long-distance locomotive.



The rivers goes dead and dry,

Greeneries down the rivers

Don't have tears but still they cry.

Tears are dead stars

Twinkling in the distant sky.



Houses stand in the woods

By the hills and greeneries,

Some roads run aimless

And life thrives on.



The poet is a civil servant









