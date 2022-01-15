Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022
Dengue: 1 more hospitalized

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

One more patient was hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The patient was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka. A total of 95 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 14 days in this year. So far, 61 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 34. Of them, 23 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 11 are receiving it outside the capital.  According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. The death toll stood at 105 last year.


