Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:52 PM
Shakrain celebrated in festive mood

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
JnU Correspondent

Women and children from old Dhaka fly kites at Hajaribagh on Friday on the occasion of the Kite Festival known as Shakrain. photo : Observer

The last day of Poush passed away yesterday amid Shakrain festival of old Dhaka, also known to some people as Poush Sankranti.
Every year on 14th January 'Shakrain' takes place in old Dhaka. However, the original Hindu families of Shakharibazar celebrate this festival one day later, on 15th January. However, Everyone irrespective of their age joined this festival.
At the start of the day, there was a rush to make cakes at home in old Dhaka. Colourful kites flew in the sky in all the areas under old Dhaka throughout the day. Locals were seen flying kites from roof or on the road. Kite-fighting competition took a jubilant look.
Shakharibazar, Tatibazar, Laxmibazar, Sutrapur, Gandaria, Lalbagh and surrounding areas were well prepared prepared for Shakrain Festival. The roofs of most of the houses were decorated with sound system and lighting. Crowds rushed in the kite and fireworks shops of Shakharibazar. Talking to some of the shopkeepers of Shakhari Bazar, it is known that kites of different shapes are made here and their names are also very nice such as khokdar, pandar, baldar, dabadar, lejwala, patang etc.
Ordinary kites sold between Tk. 5 to 25, while the price of various designed kites sold more than Tk 150 to 600. Indian and Chinese kites are also available in the shops. Locals make and import the kites themselves with the necessary materials during this shakrain festival.
However, lanterns and fireworks were not sold directly in Shakhari Bazar due as accidents in different places during the English New Year celebrations took place.
Ajay Sen, a kite shopkeeper in ShakhariBazar, said, "I have been picking up all kinds of goods for shakrain in the shop since the beginning of the year. The government's ban has started again, so the sales are getting less."
Nur Islam, a kite buyer said, "I have bought three types of kites, the yarn and the latai are already there. I will go home and do some work for the kite then after two days of Shakrain,  we will fly kites on the roof of the house all together, we will sing."
When asked, if there was any restriction on flying lanterns and setting off fireworks in Shakrain this time, Sutrapur Police Station OC Moinul Islam said, "It is basically the DMP Commissioner Sir's instructions from the police headquarters. It is forbidden to fly lanterns like every time. We will try to prevent it if it is flown in isolated places. We will ensure that no public gatherings take place in Shakrain."


