Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:52 PM
BNP adviser Tajmeri Islam sent to jail

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

Tajmeri S Islam, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, has been sent to jail after her arrest in the capital's Uttara.
The former Dhaka University teacher, who had a warrant out for her arrest, was produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Thursday, said Uttara West police chief Shah Md Akhtaruzzaman Ilias.
The court subsequently dismissed her bail plea and ordered her to jail.
She was later taken to Kashimpur Central Jail around 9pm, according to Halima Khatun, superintendent of the women's section of the jail.
Tajmeri has been implicated in a "politically-motivated" case, said Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of Khaleda Zia's press wing.
Asked about the charges against her, Akhtaruzzaman said, "Details are typically not mentioned in arrest warrants. We didn't even know that she was an adviser to Khaleda Zia. We have now learned about it through the media."    -bdnews24.com


