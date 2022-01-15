Govt restrictions aimed at stopping peaceful political activities: BNP

BNP said, "Government imposed strange restrictions in the recent coronavirus pandemic period to stop the peaceful political activities in the country."

BNP standing committee members said it at a press conference at the Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office in on Friday. BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan read out a written statement at the press conference.

He said, "In accordance with the rules of health, the election of the city corporation and the union council can take place; Haats, markets, shopping malls and educational institutions can go on; Fairs can be organized all over the country and the time of Mujib Barsha celebrating programme has also been extended." "In this case there is no rationale for banning peaceful social, religious and political ceremonies in open space in accordance with the hygiene rules," Nazrul Islam added.

"The government is not only interested in resisting the Delta and Omicron variant of coronavirus, but also looking for opportunities to suppress the opposition," said BNP Standing Committee Member adding further, "Even before the issuance of the 11-point directives, rallies were banned in many parts of our country, section 144 were issued, leaders and activists were arrested and tortured in false cases."







