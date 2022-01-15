WHO recommends 2 new drugs for Covid patients

The UN health agency has recommended two new drugs for Covid patients.

The drug Baricitinib, also known as a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, has been strongly recommended for patients with severe or critical Covid-19 in combination with corticosteroids.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Guideline Development Group of international experts gave the advice in the British Medical Journal Thursday.

Their recommendation is based on moderate certainty evidence that it improves survival and reduces the need for ventilation, with no observed increase in adverse effects.

The WHO experts note that Baricitinib has similar effects to other arthritis drugs called interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors so, when both are available, they suggest choosing one based on cost, availability, and clinician experience. It is not recommended to use both drugs at the same time.

However, the experts advise against the use of two other JAK inhibitors (ruxolitinib and tofacitinib) for patients with severe or critical Covid-19 because low certainty evidence from small trials failed to show benefit and suggests a possible increase in serious side effects with tofacitinib.

In the same guideline update, the WHO also makes a conditional recommendation for the use of the monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab in patients with non-severe Covid-19, but only in those at highest risk of hospitalisation, reflecting trivial benefits in those at lower risk. -UNB











