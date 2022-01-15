3-member probe body formed

CUMILLA, Jan 14: A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the helium gas cylinder blast while inflating balloons that left more than 50 people, including children injured at Nangalkot of Cumilla on Thursday.

The members of the committee are-Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ashraful Haque, Nangalkot police Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Rakibul Islam and a representative of Fire Service and Civil Defense. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lamiya Saiful said that the committee has been asked to submit its report by Tuesday. -UNB















