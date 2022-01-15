CDA takes up for 2,200 residential plots

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 14: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) entrusted with the development of the port city's roads, residential and industrial areas has now taken up Fateyabad New Town project for the development of 2,200 residential plots over 3,000 acres of land in Hathazari Upazila.

According to CDA sources, the cost of the plots is likely to be estimated at around Tk 10 lakh per katha. The New Town area will contain three katha and five kathas plots.

The project proposal is expected to be submitted to the Ministry for approval this month.

The CDA had so far developed some 6,364 plots in 12 residential areas in the city.

These include, Kalpalok Residential Area at Bakalia, Chandrima Residential Area at Chandgaon, Chandgaon Residential Area (Extension) and the residential area on the left bank of the Karnaphuli by the Karnaphuli bridge approach road, Agrabad Residential Area, Katalganj Residential Area, Silimpur Residential Area, Karnaphuli Residential Area, and Anannya Residential Area. CDA sources said a Development Project proposal (DPP) has already been prepared and sent to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing last year. With the approval by the Ministry, CDA will go for implementation of the project.

After a long 12 years, the CDA had gone for implementation of the residential projects in Chattogram. The CDA had taken a project of Anannya in 2008. Since then there was no residential project of CDA. A total of 167 residential plots and 18 commercial plots will be developed on 20 acres of land at Bayezid Bostami area.

Besides, CDA is going to develop another Bayezid Residential Area near the Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link Road of different sizes of 3, and 5 kathas. The rate of Katha wise has been estimated at Tk 30 lakh to Tk 35 lakh. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 357.82 crore.

The project is expected to be completed by June of 2023.

Some 450 plots of the 490 residential plots on the left bank of the Karnaphuli adjoining the Karnaphuli Bridge approach road have already been allotted to applicants. A total of 172 plots of Chandrima residential area for 11 categories of people has already been allotted to the applicants. The sizes of the plots were 2.50 katha, 3 kathas and 4 kathas.

Besides, a total of 403 residential plots of different sizes of the Kalpalok Residential Area of the CDA over 40 acres of land at Bakalia of the city have already allotted to the applicants.







