Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:52 PM
Suu Kyi replaced in Rohingya genocide hearings

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022

THE HAGUE, Jan 14: Aung San Suu Kyi has been replaced as Myanmar's top representative at hearings next month in the Rohingya genocide case at the World Court, the attorney general of Gambia, which brought the case, told Reuters on Friday.
Myanmar is expected to challenge the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice, as the World Court is formally known, in a fresh round of public hearings set from Feb. 21. "A hybrid hearing (is) set to commence on the 21st of February, 2022," Gambian Attorney General Dawda Jallow said. He added that Suu Kyi, who acted as Myanmar's agent in 2019 hearings, had been replaced.
A hybrid hearing is a procedure where some of the participants are present in person and others participate online due to COVID-19 measures. In December 2019 Nobel peace prize laureate Suu Kyi, then Myanmar's civilian leader, personally attended hearings at The Hague to ask judges to dismiss the case.
She was deposed in a 2021 coup and has since been sentenced to six years in detention and faces a slew of further charges. The army takeover of the democratically elected government led to widespread protests.
The military government has been fighting for international recognition and could be eager for the opportunity to show themselves as Myanmar's legitimate representatives at the U.N.'s top court. Sources close to the case say the junta has been engaging with the court to submit court-ordered reports every six months on the situation with the Rohingya. The reports are not public.
The next step in ICJ proceedings is Myanmar's challenge to the jurisdiction of the court. The question if genocide was committed in Myanmar will be dealt with in later hearings. The spectacle of Aung San Suu Kyi, a once-persecuted Nobel peace laureate now defending her country against allegations of genocide over its treatment of the Rohingya minority, has been one of bewildering irony.     -REUTERS


