Saturday, 15 January, 2022
Tector sees Ireland to series-levelling win over West Indies

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

KINGSTON, JAN 14: Harry Tector's unbeaten 54 helped Ireland to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in a rain-affected second one-day international in Kingston on Thursday to set up a series decider this weekend.
Victory saw Ireland square the three-match contest at 1-1 ahead of the teams' return for a now decisive finale at Sabina Park on Sunday.
Ireland, set a revised target of 168 from 36 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after a rain delay of more than an hour, finished on 168-5 with 20 balls to spare. They had been chasing 230 at the start of their innings and were well-placed at 158-4 when play was halted midway through the 32nd over.
By that stage, Tector had already completed his second fifty of the series following the 53 he made during a 24-run defeat in the first ODI, with the 22-year-old hitting four fours and a six.
George Dockrell fell after the resumption but by then Ireland were just three runs shy of victory.
Earlier, Romario Shepherd's maiden ODI fifty helped the West Indies recover to 229 all out
In a match postponed from Tuesday because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Irish camp, the two-time world champions collapsed to 111-7 after losing the toss.
But a ninth-wicket partnership of 58 between Shepherd (50) and Odean Smith (46) took the West Indies past 200 before they were bowled out with two overs left in their innings.     -AFP


