Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:51 PM
South Africa applied pressure for longer periods of time: Kohli

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

CAPE TOWN, JAN 14: Indian captain Virat Kohli gave credit to the South African bowlers after the home team gained a series-clinching win by seven wickets on the fourth day of the third Test at Newlands on Friday.
Kohli said he was disappointed that India had failed in their mission to land a series in the only country where they had not yet succeeded.
It was particularly hurtful that the loss came after India won the first Test in Centurion.
"We know how far we have come as a team, that people expect us to beat the South African team in their own conditions," he said.
"I'm not going to say we won in Australia and we won in England. You have to turn up for every series and we haven't done that in South Africa."
Speaking at the after-match presentation, Kohli said the South African bowlers had been more clinical in the "crunch" moments.
"Their bowlers, considering their height, were able to get more off the wicket. They were better in terms of applying pressure for longer periods of time."
Kohli said lapses of concentration had been costly to the Indians. "The batting definitely has to be looked at - there is no running away from that. That is something we will have to analyse and correct moving forward."
Asked at a press conference later about the future of veteran batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli said: "I cannot talk about what's going to happen in the future.
"You will have to speak to the selectors. We have backed them because we know what they can do and you saw that in the second innings (of the second Test)."
It was a significant win for South Africa, sixth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings, against the number one side.    -AFP


