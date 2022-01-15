This knighthood award is for my country : Clive Lloyd

Former West Indies captain and the ICC match-referee received his knighthood award for his services to the game of cricket Wednesday.

The Clive Llyod knighthood investiture was performed on Wednesday by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle.

Also felicitated was Eoin Morgan, who received his CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire).

Windies great Llyod has dedicated his knighthood award to his countrymen.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from London on Thursday morning, he said, "I feel honoured and blessed. This honour is for my country, my fans and most of all for my family. It was a memorable day and one which I will not forget".
















