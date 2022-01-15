'Mujib Barsho' V-Day taekwondo held

'Mujib Barsho' Victory Day Taekwondo competition held on Friday at Gulshan-Badda taekwondo club in the city's Uttar Badda, said a press release.

Bangladesh Army emerged champions in the senior category while Gazipur District Sports Association (DSA) finished runners-up.

While Sirajganj DSA emerged champions in junior category while Narayanganj DSA finished runners-up in the day-long meet, organized by Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF).

BTF's president Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal was the chief guest and distributed the prizes after the competition. BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and other federation's officials were present on the occasion.

A total of two hundred participants -- 125 of men's and 75 of women's -- from twelve DSAs across the country along with Bangladesh Army, Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club, Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo Club, Mohammadpur Taekwondo Club and Gulshan-Badda Taekwondo Club participated in different categories of the competition. -BSS











