BOA pays homage to Bangabandhu

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

The members of the newly elected executive committee of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), paid a rich tribute to Bangabandhu at his Dhanmondi 32 residence in the city on Friday. photo: BOA

The members of the newly elected executive committee of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), paid a rich tribute to Bangabandhu at his Dhanmondi 32 residence in the city on Friday morning.
The newly elected committee of BOA, led by its president and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU,PSC, PHD, paid homage by placing wreaths at portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prayed eternal peace of the departed soul.
BOA secretary General Syed Shahed Reza and BOA vice president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, among others, were also present.
Talking to the pressmen, BOA's president said: "We are celebrating the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation. The programme undertaken on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation has been extended till March 26 as it was not possible to do everything due to COVID-19 pandemic. At such a time, taking responsibility for this committee is especially significant."
The BOA president, who considers himself as lucky to have been given the responsibility of the committee at this special time, said: "We are really lucky to be here.
Bangabandhu was not only the Father of the Nation but he was also a good player. He had enough passion for sports which he showed as long as he lived. Today, I feel really lucky to be able to pay my respect to him. We have said before that this committee wants to do something better than before. In sha'Allah we will do that." BSS


