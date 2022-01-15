Video
296 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 14: A total of 296 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 2,038 samples in 13 laboratories designated for Covid-19 test in Chattogram district.
During the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the percentage of the deadly virus in the district is 14.52.
Mentionable, the number of infections on Thursday is the highest during the last four months in the district.
Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases again speedily rose to 104,188 as 296 more people were reported positive till Friday morning.
The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 95,281 with curing of 27 more people in the past 24 hours.
Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the percentage of recovery rate is 91.52.
With no more new death was recorded during the period, the death toll steady at 1,333.
A total of 491 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the sources added.



