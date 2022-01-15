ICT Div ranks 1st in annual innovation action plan

The Information and Communication Technology Division has achieved 1st place in the overall evaluation of the implementation of the annual innovation action plan for the fiscal year 2020-21.

In the overall evaluation of the annual innovation work plan, out of 100 marks, this division has secured the first place with the highest score of 99.8 among 52 ministries and departments, a ICT press release said.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam congratulated The Information and Communication Technology Division in a semi-official letter for getting such position.

Annual Innovation Action Plan Implementation and Evaluation Guidelines for Ministries/Divisions/Offices/Agencies and Field Level Departments are prepared by the Cabinet Division every year.

The present government is working relentlessly to make the country a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

The innovation activities of the Ministries/ Departments play a dynamic role in the implementation of the action plan adopted by the government.

In this regard, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak in his response said that this achievement was possible due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the guidance and supervision of the Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. BSS





















