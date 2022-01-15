Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

ICT Div ranks 1st in annual innovation action plan

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

The Information and Communication Technology Division has achieved 1st place in the overall evaluation of the implementation of the annual innovation action plan for the fiscal year 2020-21.
In the overall evaluation of the annual innovation work plan, out of 100 marks, this division has secured the first place with the highest score of 99.8 among 52 ministries and departments, a ICT press release said.
Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam congratulated The Information and Communication Technology Division in a semi-official letter for getting such position.
Annual Innovation Action Plan Implementation and Evaluation Guidelines for Ministries/Divisions/Offices/Agencies and Field Level Departments are prepared by the Cabinet Division every year.
The present government is working relentlessly to make the country a developed and prosperous country by 2041.
The innovation activities of the Ministries/ Departments play a dynamic role in the implementation of the action plan adopted by the government.
In this regard, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak in his response said that this achievement was possible due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the guidance and supervision of the Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
296 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
ICT Div ranks 1st in annual innovation action plan
28 more test positive for C-19 in Rangpur
New Year’s book distribution a big achievement of govt: Zakir
BOU organises a discussion virtually
DMP arrests 60 for selling, consuming drugs in city
ASM Ali Kabir laid to rest
With love from China: 5k blankets for destitutes in Bangladesh


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft