28 more test positive for C-19 in Rangpur

Highest in three months

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Jan 14: A total of 28 fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Rangpur division, the highest in last three months, on Thursday as the pandemic situation is deteriorating further now.
Health officials said the 28 new Covid-19 patients were diagnosed after testing 205 samples at 13.66 percent positivity rate.
Earlier, the daily Covid-19 positivity rates were 10.84 percent on Wednesday, 4.11 percent on Tuesday, 13.50 percent on Sunday, 13.58 percent on Saturday and 3.66 percent on Friday last in the division.
"With the diagnosis of the 28 new patients, the total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 55,903 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam said.
The district-wise break up of total 55,903 patients include 12,620 of Rangpur, 3,838 Panchagarh, 4,469 of Nilphamari, 2,774 of Lalmonirhat, 4,653 of Kurigram, 7,708 of Thakurgaon, 14,954 of Dinajpur and 4,887 of Gaibandha in the division.
Meanwhile, no Covid-19 patient died during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today in the division keeping the total number of casualties steady at 1,252.
The average casualty rate currently stands at 2.24 percent in the division.
The district-wise break up of the 1,252 fatalities stands at 293 in Rangpur, 81 in Panchagarh, 89 in Nilphamari, 69 each in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, 256 in Thakurgaon, 332 in Dinajpur and 63 in Gaibandha of the division.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,09,487 collected samples were tested till Thursday, and of them, 55,903 were found Covid-19 positive with an average positivity rate of 18.06 percent in the division," Dr Islam said.
Meanwhile, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 54,278 with the recovery of 23 more patients on Thursday in the division where the average recovery rate currently stands at 97.09 percent.   
The 54,278 recovered patients include 12,257 of Rangpur, 3,722 Panchagarh, 4,370 Nilphamari, 2,625 Lalmonirhat, 4,527 Kurigram, 7,428 Thakurgaon, 14,543 in Dinajpur and 4,806 Gaibandha districts in the division.
Among the 55,903 patients, 26 are under treatment at isolation units, including six critical patients at ICU beds and three at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 54,278 patients and 1,252 deaths while 347 are remaining in home isolation.


