Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Last nine years all among 10 hottest-ever: US

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

Last nine years all among 10 hottest-ever: US

Last nine years all among 10 hottest-ever: US

WASHINGTON, Jan 14: The nine years spanning 2013-2021 all rank among the 10 hottest on record, according to an annual report a US agency released Thursday, the latest data underscoring the global climate crisis.
For 2021, the average temperature across global surfaces was 1.51 degrees Fahrenheit (0.84 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average, making the year the sixth-hottest in the overall record, which goes back to 1880.
"Of course, all this is driven by increasing concentrations of heat trapping gases like carbon dioxide," Russell Vose, a senior climatologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told reporters.
"There's probably a 99 percent chance that 2022 will rank in the top 10, a 50-50 chance, maybe a little less, it'll rank in the top five, and a 10 percent chance it'll rank first" barring an unforeseen event like a major volcanic eruption or a large comet hitting Earth, he said.
Thursday itself saw mercury rise to a sweltering 123.3F (50.7C) in the coastal town of Onslow in Western Australia, making it the country's hottest day on record.
NOAA uses the 21-year span from 1880 to 1900 as a surrogate to assess pre-industrial conditions, and found the 2021 global land and ocean temperature was 1.87F (1.04C) above the average.
A separate analysis of global temperature released by NASA had 2021 tying with 2018 as the sixth-warmest on record.
Both data sets vary very slightly from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service in their assessment, which had 2021 as the fifth warmest in records tracking back to the mid-19th century.
But the overall convergence of trends increases scientists' confidence in their conclusions.
Increases in abundance of atmospheric greenhouse gases since the industrial revolution  are mainly the result of human activity and are largely responsible for the observed increases.
Climate scientists say it is crucial to hold end-of-century warming to within a 1.5C (2.7F) rise to avert the worst impacts -- from mega-storms to mass die-offs in coral reefs and the decimation of coastal communities.
At the present rate of heating, the planet might hit 1.5C in the 2030s.
"But it's not the case that at 1.4 everything is hunky dory and at 1.6 all hell has broken loose," said NASA climate expert Gavin Schmidt.
The impacts have been increasingly felt in recent years -- including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1,000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Last nine years all among 10 hottest-ever: US
'A few weeks left' to save Iran nuke deal
Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages
UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan funds
UK govt apologises to Queen for parties on eve of prince funeral
'Robust' response ahead
US SC blocks Biden's virus mandate
Pakistan welcomes P5 statement


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft