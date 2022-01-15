Video
'A few weeks left' to save Iran nuke deal

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

WASHINGTON, Jan 14: There are only "a few weeks left" to save the Iran nuclear deal, and the United States is ready to look at "other options" if negotiations fail, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
Talks to restore the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers -- United States, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Germany -- began last year but stopped in June as Iran elected ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi. The talks resumed in November.
"We have, I think, a few weeks left to see if we can get back to mutual compliance," Blinken said in an interview with US public radio station NPR. "We're very, very short on time," because "Iran is getting closer and closer to the point where they could produce on very, very short order enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon," he said.
According to the top US diplomat, Tehran has made nuclear advances that "will become increasingly hard to reverse because they're learning things, they're doing new things as a result of having broken out of their constraints under the agreement."
The 2015 deal offered Iran much-needed relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy, in return for curbs on its nuclear program. But then-US president Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 prompted Tehran to walk back on its commitments.
Trump's successor Joe Biden has backed a return, with Washington indirectly taking part in the European-brokered negotiations on reviving the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). After months of stalled talks, hosted in Vienna, Washington recently reported modest but still insufficient progress.
Reviving the accord "would be the best result for America's security," said Blinken. "But if we can't, we are looking at other steps, other options" with allies including in Europe and the Middle East. Blinken has previously raised implicit threats of military action.
Russia said Friday it was cautiously optimistic over "progress" made at negotiations to restore the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during an annual press conference he was "optimistic" about the direction of talks.
"There's real progress. There's real desire -- primarily between Iran and the United States -- to understand specific concerns and how these concerns can be considered in the general package" of documents, Lavrov said.
The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers -- the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany -- offered Tehran relief from crippling sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.
But the unilateral US withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 under former president Donald Trump prompted Tehran to walk back on its commitments.    -AFP


