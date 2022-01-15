Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:49 PM
Home Foreign News

UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan funds

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban's return to power, to prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" from getting worse.
"We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York.  After the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
Billions of dollars of assets are frozen by Washington, aid supplies are heavily disrupted and over half of the population faces the threat of famine. An estimated 4.7 million people will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2022, including 1.1 million children with severe acute malnutrition, according to aid agencies.
Speaking to reporters two days after the UN said it needs $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022, Guterres called on Washington to take the lead in helping the country avoid a meltdown "because the major part of the world financial system works in dollars." Last month, international donors agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan, after repeated warnings that more than half the population face acute food shortages this winter.    -AFP


