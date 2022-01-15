UK govt apologises to Queen for parties on eve of prince funeral

LONDON, Jan 14: The UK government on Friday apologised to Queen Elizabeth II, after revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff broke coronavirus restrictions by partying on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.

"It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the palace," Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

The message to the 95-year-old head of state is understood to have been sent through official channels by telephone, and not personally sent by Johnson, who is under growing pressure to quit after a slew of similar allegations.

Johnson has so far tried to weather the storm of public and political outrage, apologising in parliament this week for attending one of the events in May 2020.

But the two parties on April 16, 2021 as the Queen prepared to bury her husband of 73 years -- and revealed by the Daily Telegraph -- takes the scandal to another level.

The newspaper, for whom Johnson worked before going into politics, is normally supportive of his Conservative government.

Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle was limited to just 30 guests due to government Covid rules, forcing the Queen to sit alone in a church pew to say her final farewell.

About the same number of Johnson's staff held separate boozy bashes the night before, with music from a DJ, and alcohol bought from a supermarket and smuggled into Downing Street in a suitcase.

Johnson, who is currently isolating due to a close family member contracting Covid, was at his official country residence, Chequers, at the time, according to the Telegraph.

All three main opposition parties have demanded Johnson's resignation. Five of his own Conservative MPs have publicly joined the calls for him to quit.

Andrew Bridgen, a previously loyal supporter, on Friday became the latest Tory MP to say he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Johnson to a powerful committee of rank-and-file Conservative MPs.

If 15 percent or 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs in parliament do the same, it will trigger an internal leadership contest -- if Johnson does not quit of his own accord.

The Telegraph reported that as many as 30 MPs had already sent letters.

Bridgen, a staunch supporter of Brexit that swept Johnson to power in 2019, wrote in the newspaper that there was currently "a moral vacuum at the heart of our government".

Most cabinet members have rallied around Johnson but the backing from potential successors such as powerful finance minister Rishi Sunak has been distinctly lukewarm. -AFP







