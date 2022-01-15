Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:49 PM
Home Countryside

Potato farmers passing busy time at Nandigram

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

A farmer taking care of his potato field in Nandigram Upazila. photo: observer

A farmer taking care of his potato field in Nandigram Upazila. photo: observer

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Jan 14: Potato growers are passing busy time in rearing their fields in Nandigram Upazila of the district.
Their activities included irrigation, fertilizer application, insecticide spraying, and weeding. The growth of the plants has been very good for friendly weather. They are expecting bumper production.    
According to upazila agriculture office sources, 3,320 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under potato cultivation in five unions and one municipality of the upazila this year. The farming target was 4,600 ha in the upazila.
Farmer Sekandar Ali of Birpoli Village at Buril Union said, "I have cultivated diamond potato on six bighas.  The growth has been very good. I am expecting bumper yield."
Famer Sree Krishna Chandra of Dohar Village said, it costs about Tk 25,000 to 28,000 to farm potato on one bigha, and per bigha production stands at 90 maunds to 110. Already potato of Tk 50,000 to 60,000 is sold.
Nandigram Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu said, "We are providing advice to farmers about different issues. If there is no natural disaster, bumper production of potato is likely. But potato plants are requiring anti-toadstool spraying time and again."



