15 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 15 people including a policeman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Pirojpur, Panchagarh, Narayanganj, Barishal, Laxmipur, Brahmanbaria and Lalmonirhat, in five days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man in a case under the Narcotics Control Act from Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Md Ripon Sarder, 32, son of Badsha Sarder, a resident of Madhya Bhandaria Moholla in the upazila sadar.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Siddiqur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Madhya Bhandaria area on Thursday afternoon and seized 4.5kg of hemp in an abandoned condition.

After investigation, Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Md Mehedi Hasan filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act against Ripon and Rana Sarder at night.

Following this, police arrested Ripon on Friday noon, the SI added.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police, in a drive, arrested an elderly man along with 80 yaba tablets from Tentulia Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Anarul Haque, 63, son of late Hazi Mahiuddin, a resident of Chandamari Village under Tentulia Union in the upazila. He was a listed drug dealer in the area.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chandamari Government Primary School area at around 9:30pm, and arrested Anarul Haque along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Tentulia Model PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model PS Abu Sayem confirmed the matter.

NARAYANGANJ: Eight people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Rupganj and Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested five drug dealers including a woman along with 10kg of hemp from Rupganj Upazila in the afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Yasin Hossain Samrat, 21, son of Abul Hossain, Asif Hossain, 20, son of Nazrul Islam, Md Sabbir Hossain, 19, son of Dulu Mia, and Fulbanu, 45, wife of late Shah Alam, residents of Gazipur District; and Ratan Mia, 19, son of Md Moktar Hossain of Rangpur.

RAB-1 from Uttara Camp in Dhaka confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the press release, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Brahmankhali area at around 5:10pm, and arrested them along with the hemp.

Earlier, members of RAB, in another drive, arrested three drug dealers along with 433 bottles of phensedyl from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are SM Abu Russell Swapon, Md Jabed Omar, and Md Mukul Hossain Sheikh.

Assistant Director (AD) of RAB-11 ASP Md Rizwan Sayeed disclosed the matter through a press release.

According to the press release, the trio were smuggling phensedyl from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka in a privet car and a motorcycle in the morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ashariarchar area and arrested them along with the phensedyl.

The vehicles were also seized during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Sonargaon PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

BARISHAL: Two people were arrested along with drugs in the district in three days.

Police arrested a man along with 410 yaba tablets from BIP Gate area in the city on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Haider Ali Sheikh, 60, a resident of the area.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at around 9am and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Model PS in this connection.

Kotwali Model PS OC Md Azimul Karim confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with 220 yaba tablets from the city on Monday.

The arrested person is Sumon alias Manna Sumon, 34, son of Nur Islam of Ward No. 5 area in the city.

Barishal DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by DNC AD Enayet Hossain conducted a drive in Ward No. 5 Mohammadpur area and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kawnia PS in this connection.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a listed robber along with hemp from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Goni Dakat, 50, son of late Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Dakshin Char Martin area in the upazila. He was a member of an inter-district robbers' gang.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Mosleh Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Char Martin area at night and arrested Goni Dakat along with 500 grams of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

He is an accused in eight separate cases including robbery, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 97 bottles of phensedyl from Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Abdul Haque, 39, son of Md Abdul Jaher, a resident of Chanpur Village under Paharpur Union in the upazila.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp in Kishoreganj conducted a drive in Khatinga area under Paharpur Union in the upazila at around 8:30pm, and arrested Abdul Haque along with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

LALMONIRHAT: Members of DNC, in a drive, detained a police constable along with drugs from Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The detained person is Humayun Kabir, He is posted as a constable at Hatibandha PS.

Lalmonirhat DNC AD Khairul Bashar said they conducted a drive on the Kakina-Mohipur Road in the morning and interrupted a motorcycle carrying Humayun Kabir on suspicion.

A total of 70 bottles of phensedyl syrup were found after searching Humayun Kabir's body and the motorbike.

The motorcycle was also seized during the drive, the DNC AD added.



















