Two women among 3 found dead

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Naogaon and Mymensingh, on Wednesday and Thursday.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from a canal in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mariam Begum, 35, wife of late Harun Hawlader, a resident of Bhuterdia Village under Kedarpur Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mariam was staying alone at home as her 10-year-old son went to visit a relative's house.

However, locals spotted the body of Mariam floating in a canal adjacent to the Sandhya River near her house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that she might have been killed after being raped.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Babuganj Police Station (PS) Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a cropland in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jannatun Ferdous, 36, wife of Iftekhar Ashraf, a resident of Mongolia Village in the upazila. She was the mother of a five-year-old girl child.

The deceased's family members said Jannatun went out of the house on Wednesday evening, but did not return.

She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted the body of Jannatun lying at a cropland in between Birgram and Mongolia areas at around 10:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 12:30pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its head.

Dhamoirhat PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolboy from a tree in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tushar Mia, 15, son of Entras Mia, a resident of Pachhar Village under Sahanati Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Pachhar High School in the area.

Police and local sources said Tushar went out of the house at noon, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted the body of Tushar hanging from a tree near the bank of a pond owned by Abul Kashem in Dhopajangalia Village in the union in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily suspect that Tushar might have committed suicide by hanging himself.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim confirmed the incident.

















