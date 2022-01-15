Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Two more people die, 117 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 14: Two more people died of and 117 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
A total of 117 more people have tested positive for the virus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,00,377 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday          morning.
He said of the newly infected people, 29 are in Rajshahi, 25 in Bogura, 24 in Joypurhat, 17 in Pabna, 13 in Sirajganj, six in Natore and three in Naogaon districts.
A total of 1,694 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 688 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 96,479 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 30 new recoveries reported here during the time, the health director added.
Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
He said the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 26 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.


