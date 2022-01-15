Date trees disappearing from Laxmipur



Three date trees in Raipur Upazila. photo: observer

Now date trees are very thinly seen in different villages of Raipur, Kamalnagar, Ramganj, Chandraganj and Sadar upazilas of the district. Date juice extractors have also lost their interest in collecting date juice and making molasses.

Once, extractors would get busy in date tree saving and collecting juice as well as selling raw juice and producing molasses. Their activities would continue till early Chaitra.

With changes of time, extractors have changed their profession. So, the tradition of date juice is set to witness closing its past glory.

Date trees got destroyed in the district because of natural disasters including Sidr and Aila. Also brick kilns have burnt many trees.

In this backdrop, both juice and molasses are not so available in the district.

There were thousands of date trees in Kamalnagar, Ramgoti, Char Ramni, Shakchar, Tumchar, Raipur and Sadar Upazila before 9-10 years.

Shakchar Union Chairman Mahfuz Master said, only few years back people of Haiderganj, Char Bangshi, and Shakchar would celebrate the winter with date juice, molasses and cakes. Now they are deprived of juice and tasty items.

One Abdul Matin of Char Beacons was seen busy in cutting date trees. He said the winter cheer has got disappeared from the village.

Farmer Taju said, "Now we are collecting juice from others' trees. We have to give juice to tree owners for three days in a week. And we sell the juice of remaining four days. But we cannot lift our labour cost even."

According to him, they are now selling per hanri juice at Tk 150-200 while mithai (molasses) at Tk 200 per kg.

Raipur Upazila Agriculture Officer Jobayer Hossain said, date juice and mithai are popular among people in the locality; but due to lack of extractors and awareness, farmers are shifting away from rearing or farming date trees; and new generation will not get taste of date juice.









