Mustard farming popular at Bagha

RAJSHAHI, Jan 14: Mustard farming favoured by fair weather has gained popularity in Bagha Upazila of the district.Farmers in the upazila are very much optimistic to get bumper production.Mustard has been cultivated mostly on river-banking localities of the Padma River in the upazila. Farmers' interest has increased about mustard farming as it requires less rearing and low costing.According to the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) sources, this year mustard has been cultivated in 1,250 hectares (ha) of land in this upazila against last year's 1,400 ha.Fazlu Shikdar, a mustard grower in the upazila, said he has brought three bighas under mustard farming at less irrigation, fertilizer and pesticide.If the fair weather continues, he will get a bumper yield.