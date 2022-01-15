Traditional horse race held in Dinajpur



Participants contesting each other in a horse race on Thursday. photo: observer

The competition was arranged by local youths on Pachakarangi Field under Shalkhuria Union in the upazila while 20 participants from different areas of the district contested the race.

Thousands of people including women and children thronged the venue of the race.

At the competition, Rashedul Islam won the first prize while the second prize was wrested by Jannat Ara Ferdousi.

Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdul Razzak attended the programme as chief guest and handed over the prizes to the winners.

Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Parul Begum and Shalkhuria Union Parishad Chairman Tara Mia, among others, were also present at the event.























NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR, Jan 14: A traditional horse race competition was held in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The competition was arranged by local youths on Pachakarangi Field under Shalkhuria Union in the upazila while 20 participants from different areas of the district contested the race.Thousands of people including women and children thronged the venue of the race.At the competition, Rashedul Islam won the first prize while the second prize was wrested by Jannat Ara Ferdousi.Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdul Razzak attended the programme as chief guest and handed over the prizes to the winners.Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Parul Begum and Shalkhuria Union Parishad Chairman Tara Mia, among others, were also present at the event.