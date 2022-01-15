Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022
Countryside

FF Abdul Hamid passes away

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 14: Freedom Fighter (FF) Gazi Abdul Hamid Mia, father of Joint Secretary of the central committee of Awami League Dr Jannat Ara Henry, died of old-age complications at his residence in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday. He was 75.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Sadandapur Mosque premises in the upazila after Johr prayer.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in Sadandapur Village.
FF Abdul Hamid left behind his wife, three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


