Housewife electrocuted in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Jan 14: A housewife was electrocuted in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Madhumala, 28, wife of Abdus Salam, a resident of Chakharicharan Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station Md Zakaria Hossain said Madhubala came in contact with live electricity at around 11:30am while she was switching on a electric water pump in the house, which left her critically injured.

The family members rescued her and rushed to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.

Later, Madhubala succumbed to her injuries there while undergoing treatment, the OC added.







