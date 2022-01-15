Four murdered in N’ganj, Manikganj

Four men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Manikganj, in two days.

ARAIHAZAR, NARAYANGANJ: Three suspected robbers were beaten to death by an angry mob in Araihazar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mafizul, son of Sirajul, and Jahirul, son of Habibur Rahman, of Bastul area in Sonargaon Upazila; and Nabi, a resident of Sindimadhabdi Village in Araihazar Upazila of the district.

Local sources said the three persons boarded on a bus carrying RMG workers in Ilamdi Bagbari area at early hours, and tried to rob them.

But, the passengers caught them and beat up mercilessly, leaving two of them dead on the spot and another critically injured.

Later, the injured person succumbed to his injuries on the way to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex.

Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Ashraful Amin said two were brought dead at the hospital in the morning while another died on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station (PS) Anisur Rahman Molla said the law enforcers are investigating the matter to find out whether they were robbers.

MANIKGANJ: A man was stabbed to death by his rivals after he was released from jail on bail in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Md Julhas, 35, was the son of Nawab Ali, a resident of Fakirpara Village under Joymantap Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said an altercation took place in between Julhash and Dulal of Beparipara Village under the same union on December 16, last year over a trifling matter.

As a sequel to the matter, the family members of Julhas assaulted Dulal on the same day.

Meanwhile, Dulal's father Mujibur lodged a case against nine people including Julhas with Singair PS.

Following the case, police had arrested Julhas.

Securing bail in the case, Julhas on Wednesday got out from the prison. He went to Joymantap New Bus Stand area in the evening for having a cup of tea.

There a group of eight to 10 people led by Dulal attacked him and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Severely injured Julhas was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers detained Mujibur from the scene in this connection.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam Mollah confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further untoward situation.









