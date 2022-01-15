Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four murdered in N’ganj, Manikganj

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondents

Four men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Manikganj, in two days.
ARAIHAZAR, NARAYANGANJ: Three suspected robbers were beaten to death by an angry mob in Araihazar Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Mafizul, son of Sirajul, and Jahirul, son of Habibur Rahman, of Bastul area in Sonargaon Upazila; and Nabi, a resident of Sindimadhabdi Village in Araihazar Upazila of the district.
Local sources said the three persons boarded on a bus carrying RMG workers in Ilamdi Bagbari area at early hours, and tried to rob them.
But, the passengers caught them and beat up mercilessly, leaving two of them dead on the spot and another critically injured.
Later, the injured person succumbed to his injuries on the way to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex.
Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Ashraful Amin said two were brought dead at the hospital in the morning while another died on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station (PS) Anisur Rahman Molla said the law enforcers are investigating the matter to find out whether they were robbers.
MANIKGANJ: A man was stabbed to death by his rivals after he was released from jail on bail in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Deceased Md Julhas, 35, was the son of Nawab Ali, a resident of Fakirpara Village under Joymantap Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said an altercation took place in between Julhash and Dulal of Beparipara Village under the same union on December 16, last year over a trifling matter.
As a sequel to the matter, the family members of Julhas assaulted Dulal on the same day.
Meanwhile, Dulal's father Mujibur lodged a case against nine people including Julhas with Singair PS.
Following the case, police had arrested Julhas.
Securing bail in the case, Julhas on Wednesday got out from the prison. He went to Joymantap New Bus Stand area in the evening for having a cup of tea.
There a group of eight to 10 people led by Dulal attacked him and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Severely injured Julhas was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers detained Mujibur from the scene in this connection.
Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam Mollah confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further untoward situation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Potato farmers passing busy time at Nandigram
15 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Two women among 3 found dead
Covid-19: Two more people die, 117 more infected in Rajshahi
Date trees disappearing from Laxmipur
Mustard farming popular at Bagha
Traditional horse race held in Dinajpur
FF Abdul Hamid passes away


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft