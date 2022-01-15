10 detained on different charges in two districts

A total of 10 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Joypurhat, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a snatcher from Boalia Police Station (PS) area in the city on Wednesday evening.

The arrested persons are Md Amit, 24, son of Md Arif of Dargapara area under Boalia Model PS area in the city.

Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Golam Ruhul Quddus said one Mohammad Khorshed Alam was standing at the Manichatbar intersection under Boalia PS in the evening.

At that time, Amit and his associate Mohidul Islam tried to snatch his smart phone threatening him with a knife.

Suddenly, Khorshed started screaming. Hearing this, a team of patrol police led by Sub-Inspector Md Abu Haider rushed in and arrested Amit. But Mohidul managed to flee the scene.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday morning.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested nine members of an organised gang, who are involved in illegal kidney business, in Kalai Upazila of the district.

They were arrested during drives in Bairagihat and Moslemganj areas under the upazila on Tuesday.

The arrested are accused in one or more cases under the Human Organ Transplant Act-1999.

The gang has long been duping low-income, poor people into selling their kidneys in exchange for high amount of money.

A press release sent by the RAB-11 Joypurhat Camp confirmed the matter.















