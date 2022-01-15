Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

10 detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondents

A total of 10 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Joypurhat, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a snatcher from Boalia Police Station (PS) area in the city on Wednesday evening.
The arrested persons are Md Amit, 24, son of Md Arif of Dargapara area under Boalia Model PS area in the city.
Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Golam Ruhul Quddus said one Mohammad Khorshed Alam was standing at the Manichatbar intersection under Boalia PS in the evening.
At that time, Amit and his associate Mohidul Islam tried to snatch his smart phone threatening him with a knife.
Suddenly, Khorshed started screaming. Hearing this, a team of patrol police led by Sub-Inspector Md Abu Haider rushed in and arrested Amit. But Mohidul managed to flee the scene.  
However, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday morning.
KALAI, JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested nine members of an organised gang, who are involved in illegal kidney business, in Kalai Upazila of the district.
They were arrested during drives in Bairagihat and Moslemganj areas under the upazila on Tuesday.
The arrested are accused in one or more cases under the Human Organ Transplant Act-1999.
The gang has long been duping low-income, poor people into selling their kidneys in exchange for high amount of money.
A press release sent by the RAB-11 Joypurhat Camp confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Potato farmers passing busy time at Nandigram
15 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Two women among 3 found dead
Covid-19: Two more people die, 117 more infected in Rajshahi
Date trees disappearing from Laxmipur
Mustard farming popular at Bagha
Traditional horse race held in Dinajpur
FF Abdul Hamid passes away


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft