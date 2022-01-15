Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman, teenage boy crushed under train in Tangail, Kurigram

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondents

An elderly woman and a teenage boy were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Kurigram, in three days.
KALIHATI, TANGAIL: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Fulzan, 65, wife of late Mahiuddin, a resident of Uttarpara Village in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha District.
Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station Master Marfin Hasan said the Ekota Express Train hit the woman in Soratail area in the upazila at around 12:30pm, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Gharinda Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdus Sabur confirmed the incident.  
RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy was crushed under a train in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night while playing game on his mobile phone wearing headphone.
Deceased Md Russel, 15, was the son of Majid Mia, a resident of Donibazar Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station Raju Sarkar said a Dhaka-bound train of 'Rangpur Express' hit the boy sitting on the railway track in Thatmari Bridge area at around 8.30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Potato farmers passing busy time at Nandigram
15 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Two women among 3 found dead
Covid-19: Two more people die, 117 more infected in Rajshahi
Date trees disappearing from Laxmipur
Mustard farming popular at Bagha
Traditional horse race held in Dinajpur
FF Abdul Hamid passes away


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft