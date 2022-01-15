Woman, teenage boy crushed under train in Tangail, Kurigram

An elderly woman and a teenage boy were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Kurigram, in three days.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Fulzan, 65, wife of late Mahiuddin, a resident of Uttarpara Village in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha District.

Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station Master Marfin Hasan said the Ekota Express Train hit the woman in Soratail area in the upazila at around 12:30pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gharinda Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdus Sabur confirmed the incident.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy was crushed under a train in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night while playing game on his mobile phone wearing headphone.

Deceased Md Russel, 15, was the son of Majid Mia, a resident of Donibazar Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station Raju Sarkar said a Dhaka-bound train of 'Rangpur Express' hit the boy sitting on the railway track in Thatmari Bridge area at around 8.30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.













