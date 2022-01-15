Nine people killed, 19 injured in separate road mishaps

Nine people including two minor children have been killed and at least 19 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Chapainawabganj, Brahmanbaria, Munshiganj, Mymensingh, Madaripur, Sherpur, Khulna and Bogura, in four days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Muslim, 90, son of late Atu, a resident of Begumnagar Village under Gomastapur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Muslim in Nuhu Bus Stand area on the Gomastapur-Chapainawabganj Road at noon while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its driver and his assistant in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons were killed and four others injured as a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kasba Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Kawsar Mia, 35.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Khantihata Highway PS OC Shahjalal Alam said a truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Kharera area on the Cumilla-Brahmanbaria Highway at around 8am, leaving the duo on the spot and four others were injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, the injured were admitted to the hospital, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A man was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Mia, 22, hailed from Pirojpur District.

Sreenagar Fire Service Station and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Meghla Paribahan' from Dhaka was going to Shimulia Ghat in the morning.

At one stage, the bus hit hard a cement-laden covered van from behind after losing its control over the steering in Bejgaon area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at around 8:30am, which left Ripon dead on the spot and at least 10 passengers of the bus injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Of the injured, Nupur Rani, 31, Shib Shankar, 30, Miraj, 30, Imran, 25, Dulal, 27, Raqib Farazi, 20, and Milton, 32, were admitted to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.

Hasara Highway PS OC Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Farazi, 50, son of Khaleq Farazi, a resident of Khoazpur Village in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

The injured persons are Alamin, 22, son of Razzak Malek, Rakib, 20, son of Majid Khan, Aziz, 19, son of Molaraf Bepari, Riaz, 21, son of Aynal Khar, and Russell, 22, son of Kalu Fakir. All of them are residents of the same area.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Didar Paribahan' hit an auto-rickshaw from behind in Chargabindapur area on the Madaripur-Shariatpur Regional Highway at around 8:30pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver Kamal dead on the spot and its five passengers injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Three of the injured were rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition while two others admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.

Agitated locals blocked the highway for one hour following the accident.

Later, police took the situation under control.

Madaripur Sadar PS OC Kamrul Islam Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sadiqul, 3, son of Shahin Mia of Laxmanpur Village under Barobaria Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a battery-powered auto-rickshaw hit the child at Laxmanpur Futangi intersection on the Shibganj-Dhala Road in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued Sadiqul and rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Almina Khatun, 4, daughter of Alam Mia, a resident of Gaglajani Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw ran over Almina while she was returning home along with her grandmother on a road in the area in the afternoon. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badol confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district, died at Abu Naser Hospital early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Siddique Molla, 50. He worked as a night guard at Ranai Dakhil Madrasa in the upazila.

Local sources said a microbus hit a motorcycle carrying Abdul Aziz of Shovona Village and Siddique in Bhanga area on January 7, which left Abdul Aziz dead on the spot and Siddique Molla critically injured.

Injured Siddique was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to Abu Naser Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 12:30am while undergoing treatment.

BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Entaz Ali, 40, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Belgari Village under Bhabanipur union in the upazila.

Local sources said Entaz Ali was going to Simabari area from Bhabanipur in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

At around 7:30pm, a soil-laden truck hit the motorcycle in Belgari area, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers could not identify the killer truck as its driver managed to flee with vehicle soon after the accident.

Sub-Inspector of Sherpur PS Zahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.















