Counterfeit medicine should be banned

Dear Sir,



Medicine is so essential element of human life. But it is a matter of regret that in Bangladesh pharmacies abound with counterfeit, expired drugs. If people catch slight cold, sneezing, runny nose, cough, and fever they take medicine to relieve from thesewith fear of coronavirus. Apart from the advice of doctors, people are indiscriminately buyingmedicine from the near pharmacy without knowingwhether this is counterfeit, adulterate, and deleterious for health. This opportunity goes to some devious trades.

Firstly, low-level and counterfeit medicine is so detrimental to health. Secondly, those who are taking medicine, are harmed financially. Those who produce counterfeit medicine commit a crime. It is a matter of grief that, though illicit, counterfeit medicine is selling in our country, it seems no authority to notice this. The medicine administration is negligent and incautious in this issue. Penalty and due punishment should be imposed and authority should start operation everywhere so that anyone won't fancy making counterfeit medicine. In other Developing counties no one can sell and supply medicine.



The health ministry should be more conscious and take steps for erasing counterfeit medicine.



Rezaulkorim

Student, Jagannathuniversity

