Building emotional maturity in children



Alvi Rahman Shovon



It could manifest through frustrations, tantrums, rude remarks, throwing a fit, being abrasive to others, abusive to their peers or harmful to themselves and others.



Teaching emotional maturity is the best way to help children understand big emotions they might have encountered or that bothers them so much it reflects in their attitude towards others.

Parents need to empathize with their children by showing they care about how they feel which does not mean they condone their actions either. Listening to them, explain how they feel and helping to put a tag on that emotion makes them understand it is not so big after all and there is a solution to it.



Imagine telling your child the reason why they are abrasive is because he was anxious about his test and the fact that he might not do very well in it. There you have succeeded in naming the emotion that is swirling around in his heart, Fear.



Another thing you have achieved in making him understand that fear is not a big thing but a natural feeling that every other human experiences. This way you also get to reassure your child that no matter the outcome, he did his best and you are proud of him.



Here, it is very key to point out that children learn from what they see. If as a parent, you express your difficult emotions in a negative way like breaking a dish or smashing a window, they are sure to learn from that experience and follow suit.



The way it is difficult for adults to take time sorting through the magnitude of feelings they experience before sharing them with anyone, it is same for the children. Often, they may withdraw within themselves to take time and process how they really feel in order to single out that which hurts the most before approaching with it.



Allow free expression without judgement from your children; this makes it easier to tell what bothers them without repressing anything. We don't want our kids to start bottling up feelings at a young age or getting the impression we don't care about them enough to listen when they have important to share.



When we successfully detangle what seemed to be a hard feeling for our kids, it means two things for them -



1) They learn how to handle what they were really feeling and the reason behind it.

2) They build up the backbone to ward off such feelings if they occur in the future without you being there to put them through.



We need to lay a proper foundation on maturing emotionally for our children without having a seat down with a chalk board and marker in hand. Accessing the situation on the go is better than there is a tangible emotion to hold on to.



Also, the different levels of expression and understanding of emotions depend on the mental development of our children. Age wise it is arguable that feelings will be expressed differently.



Toddlers have been known to wail their lungs out whenever they are in discomfort, while kindergarten age grade would probably toss a crayon at the offending partner or sulk all day by themselves in a corner. In middle school they would outright tell you they hate the other person, break their toys or loss it into a trash can. High school teenagers would just shut the door in your face and tell you they need to be alone.



The difference is pretty much clear here, the more they mature, the more versatile their methods of expression get and not necessarily in a good way. Our job here is to turn that around in the right and to positive direction, to avoid building resentments and repressing harmful emotions that could be dangerous to their wellbeing.



Channeling the right energy across will help our kids sober up and understand that you are not the enemy in the situation but a guardian angel sent to lessen their burdens. Doing these doesn't mean being the good cop where it should be the other way around, it means being cautious about how to approach the situation.



If there is no way around the matter and things get too heated, I would suggest the discussion be put on hold and continued at a later time when everyone involved has cooled off considerably. It is of great importance to society that we have emotionally mature adults that know how to handle themselves in extreme situations rather than big babies that throw a fit at any slight inconvenience.



Training children to be emotionally mature can be different but stepping down from the parent shoes and slipping into the friend's help to ease the process. I know how many times I have had to draw close to my relatives' children to understand how they really feel by asking them to explain what really happened without showing any discomfort.



They saw clearly that I was genuinely interested to hearing them out and didn't hold back when he spilled out everything. At times I may be so busy to hear them out but the moment they say forget about it. It doesn't matter anymore; I drop everything or ask them to join me while we work out their issues.



Showing genuine interest is the best way to feel what they feel and understand where they are coming from even when we do not totally agree with their action or reactions depending on which the topic falls on. As parents, we need to dial down the judgments a tiny bit to allow free expression from our kids.



The writer is a blogger









