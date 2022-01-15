Water pollution threat



Mir Mahfuzul Haque



Crude result is liable for the mishandling of water bodies in lakes, seas, rivers, ponds and so on. The defilement of water bodies is called water pollution.



Drinking polluted water is one of the significant dangers to organisms. Drinking water quality is not checked and overseen regularly. On the aspect of the quality of drinking water, the position of Bangladesh is at number 86 among 142 countries. Both sources of drinking water from surface and ground are debased with coliforms, harmful metals and pesticides.



Agro businessmen and most human users mishandle to mix agrochemical with water which are causes for water pollution continuously. In cultivating zones, concentrated mineral composts, pesticides, creature excrement and soil washed substances taint rural groundwater and expand rapidly in ground and surface water. Consequently, around 4,000 to 4,500 tons of strong wastes are being mixed daily in the water of low-lying water reservoirs which us expediting rapid disintegration.



Horticultural movement is also a cause of pollution in which nitrogen and phosphorus composts, domesticated animals' excrement, vegetable obsession and mineralization of soil nitrogen are utilized to a great extent.



In hospitals, clinics and different medical centres microbial substances are being mixed in water continuously that are liable for deterioration of water quality too. More than 500 hospitals in Dhaka city create and discharge risky and harmful waster misusing healing facilities.



Household daily activities pollute tremendously nearby rivers or waterways through mixing water junks and substances of human bodies. DWASA can serve just for 15% to 20% of city population. Among the remnant portion of population, 40% use septic tanks and douse pits, 15% pit latrines and 30% open toilets.





Therefore, almost of the sewages discharge into low-lying territories and make water contamination with incredible natural risks.



Recently, BRAC University has identified the presence of high amount of antibiotics in surface water both in urban and rural sites in Bangladesh and those antibiotics spread out in the community over the counter sales.



Various chemical industries including tanneries are causes for water pollution. More than 200 rivers of Bangladesh get a substantial amount of untreated mechanical wastes regularly. Continuously roughly 700 tanneries of Dhaka city are releasing around 16,000 cubic pollutions of harmful wastes.



The DoE has recorded 1,176 processing plants that create pollution all through the nation. Arsenic is a genuine natural threat for around 97% people have been utilizing drinking ground water as the primary source; yet the water has been undermined by arsenic sullying. Around 80 million individuals are at a danger of arsenic defilement (WHO).



In Bangladesh, mixing of oil spilled from boats and tankers while traveling around in the rivers, then water gets contaminated which is the main reason of river water pollution. Water temperature in Bangladesh has been increasing abruptly by the influence of changing world climate which is the cause of more disastrous events for us. It accelerates to death of amphibian plants, creatures and coral reefs.



Therefore, water pollution has turned into a tremendous risk for the survival of water species for both surface and ground water sources in Bangladesh. Bacteriological substances are the most detrimental reasons for several water-borne infectious diseases like Dysentery, Jaundice, Cholera, Typhoid, Paratyphoid fever, Amoebas and Malaria.



Untreated water causes at least stomach ache if anybody drinks it. Pesticides contain the carbonates and organophosphates which can damage the nervous system and cause cancer.



Chlorides can cause reproductive and endocrinal damage. Nitrates restrict the amount of oxygen in the brain of babies which cause the "blue baby" syndrome. Lead can accumulate in the body and damage the central nervous system. Arsenic causes liver damage, skin cancer and vascular diseases. The proliferation of newly introduced nutrients accelerates to plant and algae growth, which act to reduce oxygen levels in the water.



This dearth of oxygen, plants and animals encounter into risk of lives and almost plants and animals fall into death. Chemicals and heavy metals from industrial and city wastewater contaminate with toxic to aquatic life and cause most often reducing an organism's life span and ability to reproduce too. Marine debris threatens to suffocate, and starve animals. Solid debris turns our oceans into trash soups which are responsible for threating the lives of fishes.



However, the Department of Environment should frame a unified monitoring team with the representatives of the Ministry of Inland Water Transport, Law Enforcement Authority, City Mayors, Municipal Mayors, Union Council Chairmen, Civil Surgeons and Ward Based Local people.



The monitoring team should make well coordination amongst them and take preventive measures so that pollution, contamination and diseases could be reduced and controlled as far as possible. After then the monitoring team will have to take care and create consciousness in all respects.



In fine, we should have to take measures to control water pollution for surviving us along with our next generation aplying regular practice can reduce the initial toxicity. Solid wastes should be kept as solid formed and making compost piles from vegetable scraps.



Disposal of household cooking fat, oil, chemicals, toilet substances or cleaning agents should be well managed. Concerned authorities should take care for medical wastes so that the substances could not be mixed in the toilet. Most tissues, wrappers and dust cloths should be properly discarded in a wastebasket.



We should have to use minimum so far as possible of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and should have not to dispose these chemicals, motor oil, or other automotive fluids into the sanitary sewer or storm sewer systems as both of them end at the river.

Mir Mahfuzul Haque, Retired Professor & Principal



