Integrated strategies to contain pandemic



Md Atikur Rahman



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) - From 2019 to 2022 it has been changing its variant and becoming acquainted with different names as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron etc.



Apparently, it is a health crisis but it has also affected all aspects of life as well as disrupts social, economic and all surroundings of life. Indeed, it can be defined as the greatest crisis of our time that we have faced since World War Two. COVID-19 has so far infected 308.5 million people and 5.5 million tragic deaths.



Besides, it has created economic fragility, rampant poverty, pervasive inequalities, unemployment, anarchy, economic recession and so on. Generally, it also raises an important question- why is it tough to confront the pandemic?



Easily, some issues come up with reasons of hindrance to face pandemic such as limited integration, lack of substantial private finance and countries' limited capability and so on.

Recently, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been called a variant of concern by WHO based on the evidence that it has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves. It is a stark warning by The International Labour Organization- ILO that 205 million people will be unemployed in 2022, up from 187 million in 2019.



However, it also had negative impacts on achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG's) which is always considered as hard challenges even before the COVID-19 pandemic. But, during the pandemic it became tougher to achieve SDG's. To illustrate, it can be said constrained public resources, the lack of bankable SDG projects meant many developing countries could not mobilize the resources required from the private sector, given the inherent risks of accepting these.

The complexity of applying SDG indicators and frameworks at the project level has been another factor hindering progress toward the SDGs. COVID-19 has clearly highlighted the pressing need for accelerated efforts to plan and mobilize resources for the SDGs. The United Nations- UN has estimated that annual financing of $5 trillion to $7 trillion globally will be needed to meet the SDGs.10 (Reduce inequality within and among countries).



On the other hand, human rights are also becoming harder to achieve for the marginalized and disadvantaged people such as women, children and elderly population.



But, it is the strongest demand to explore development tools during the pandemic which can keep a unique contribution to overcome the situation. From the perspective of my thinking I have invented Quadrilateral Model Theory on the contemporary situation of the world. The main theme of the Quadrilateral Model Theory is- development which will be expected and a full framework to change the society systemically and disciplinarily which can bring sustainable, ethical and humanitarian development on the basis of social, economic and environmental aspects.

It is also pledged to social, economic and environmental development for people, planet and future generation so that everyone can live on the planet with peace, prosperity, productivity and fraternity.



However, it contains four pillars and twelve indicators which always ensure to change the world positively and systematically. But surprisingly, in every traditional planning and policy there has been absence from one of them indicators or pillars. Thus, the development was not sustainable and ethical basis; as it became transient, ineffective and failed.



But, this raises an important question: how Quadrilateral Model Theory contributes to confronting pandemics and keeping stable socio- economic status during pandemic and after pandemic? Firstly, it indicates sustainable, ethical and humanitarian development for people, planet and future generation from the perspective of the basic priority on deprivation, scarcity and vulnerability.



Here, reliable and authentic research is an invisible part to understand the real situation of the disadvantaged and marginalized people to mark the pinpoints of inequalities, deprivation and poverty. On the pandemic situation, it also important to continue extensive scientific research which is needed to determine the origin of the virus, how the virus is mutated, or which germs is becoming resistant to antibiotics, how to develop a new virus vaccine, or to test the effectiveness of a new drug as well as identify the demand medicines, vaccines and health technologies.



Secondly, it also sticks up for implementing the output of the research as well as applying this to the disadvantaged and vulnerable community. Coordination is an unavoidable part to be successful in this theory with proper planning and policy with government, NGO and community based organizations.

Thirdly, implementing peace, prosperity, productivity and fraternity by eradication inequalities in order to transformative change of political, economic and social policies need to protect the rights of everyone and ensure access to Covid-19 vaccines, not just wealthy nations, and that everyone can live in dignity, no matter who they are or where they were born. Raise awareness is also considered as a strong tool which includes campaigns on social & electronic media about the negative sides of pandemic.



Moreover, we have to think of three important things to defeat the pandemic; first is preparedness, second is resilience and third is recovery. Solidarity and cooperation can tackle the virus, and to mitigate the effects, often unintended, of measures designed to halt the spread of COVID-19.



Finally, it also emphasizes public health to be based on a publicity system along with a public health education system aligned with all facilities based on equality, justice and humanitarian basis.



Concisely, it can be said that by rebuilding trust and cooperation within the nations, people and their governments, a pandemic situation can be ended through implementation of a sustainable planning for future generations to overcome all types of crises. It also has the responsibility to protect human rights in solidarity with respect for human rights which is fundamental to the success of the public health response and recovery from the pandemic.



Md Atikur Rahman, Researcher & Chairman, Sustainable Disadvantaged Development foundation- SDDF





